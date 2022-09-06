Apple Watch Series 8: the Pro version is revealed before the Keynote

APPLE WATCH. This Wednesday's Keynote is expected to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 8 as well as a Pro model. The latter is revealed on the web thanks to 3D renderings.

The Apple Watch Series 8 should be presented by Apple during the Keynote this Wednesday, September 7. Around 7 p.m. Paris time, the firm will unveil several models of connected watches that will make the news for the coming months. Among these, we find in particular the Apple Watch Series 8, but also a Pro version which seems to stand out from the usual design of the range.

Two major new features are particularly expected for the Apple Watch Series 8. The first concerns glycemic analysis which would allow people with diabetes to easily monitor their blood glucose levels. This application could in particular replace the current instruments which are quite restrictive to use for people with diabetes.

The other app expected on the Apple Watch Series 8 would be blood pressure tracking. If the latter was, at the base, to be planned on the future Series 8, it would seem that it is finally postponed. A Bloomberg article indicates in particular that Apple would have encountered difficulties in integrating this novelty, and that the corresponding technology would not be ready with 2024 at the earliest.

Note that Apple is planning not one, but three new Apple Watch models for 2022. If the Apple Watch Series 8 is on the list, it should also be accompanied by a new SE model, but also by a more robust version for athletes.

The Apple Watch Series 8 should be presented by Apple during the Keynote conference this Wednesday, September 7. The firm should then open pre-orders on this new edition of its famous watch. If Apple sticks to its habits, we should have only one short week to reserve a copy of the watch. The Apple Watch Series 8 would then be available on Friday, September 16.

In addition to an Apple Watch Series 8, the September Keynote would unveil a brand new version of the firm's connected watch: the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro. Although this name is not yet final, it indicates in particular that we would be dealing with a more evolved version of the famous Apple watch. New features dedicated to extreme sports could thus be added, and the design of this Pro version would contrast with the other Apple Watch models. Several 3D renderings of the watch and shells are even already available on the net, thanks to the 91Mobiles site.

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 has been displayed from €429 since its release at the end of 2021. However, there are already promotional offers from various merchants such as Amazon or Rakuten. It is therefore common to find it at an excellent price, especially during special operations such as Black Friday, sales or French Days.

It was one of the big news announced during Apple's September 2021 Keynote. The new version of the Apple Watch Series 7 has some new features to improve the user experience. It thus allows Apple to remain one of the leaders in the field of connected watches, in particular by offering:

The Apple Watch Series 7 has been available since October 15 from €429 for its GPS version and €529 for the Cellular GPS. The latter allows you in particular to free yourself from your iPhone in order to be used more independently.

The current generation of Apple connected watch corresponds to the Apple Watch Series 6. This high-end product notably has an always-on Retina screen, a Cellular GPS function which allows you not to necessarily depend on your iPhone, applications Blood oxygen, ECG and others already very essential for daily use. It has, as always, many compatible bracelets to personalize your experience. The Apple Watch Series 6 is generally available around 400 € for the GPS version. Count an additional hundred euros for the Cellular GPS versions.

Unveiled at the end of 2020 alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, this model stands out above all for its price, which makes it an excellent entry-level alternative. Generally available around 300 €, the Apple Watch SE does not forget to be equipped with the majority of the features expected in a connected watch. You will therefore always be able to receive your notifications on your wrist, respond to messages, monitor your physical activity, etc... Among the main notable differences, we note in particular:

It is certainly the cheapest of the Apple connected watches still on official sale. The Apple Watch Series 3 still appeals to many users with its functions now established as classics, its timeless design and its price which makes it more accessible than the average. Proposed around 200 €, it will allow you to see calls and messages directly on your wrist and to answer them. Its Retina screen will give you more information about your health, including an integrated heart rate sensor. A reference always available at a low price.