Apple Watch Series 8: finally available, but at what price?

APPLE WATCH. The new Apple Watch Series 8 is finally available, find it at its best price offered by the various specialized reseller sites while waiting for possible promotions.

Apple has confirmed the upcoming arrival of several Apple Watches. Among these, we find in particular the new Apple Watch Series 8 which has some new health functions and is available on September 16. The big surprise of the evening, however, was the Apple Watch Ultra, a brand new model aimed at extreme sports enthusiasts.

Whether it's the new Apple Watch Series 8 or the Apple Watch Ultra, discover the new models of Apple connected watches coming soon. We detail their novelties, their price and their release date. These are already available for pre-order or for purchase from several specialist retailers.

The Apple Watch Series 8 focuses primarily on health, especially for women. The watch now incorporates improved vital signs monitoring. For women, it will also track ovulation cycles using two sensors that monitor temperature. In particular, Apple detailed that the Apple Watch Series 8 would be able to detect temperature changes close to 0.01 degrees. Several scientific patents and a great effort on data protection complete these new functions.

The other big new feature of the Apple Watch Series 8 is a new "power saving" mode. The latter allows, as its name suggests, to extend the autonomy of your Apple Watch by reducing some of its functions. Thanks to this mode, the Apple Watch Series 8 will be able to go from 18 to 36 hours of autonomy depending on the brand.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also equipped with a new function called "Crash Detection", and based on a very rich artificial intelligence. By analyzing the movements of your wrist, as well as the surrounding noise, the Apple Watch will be able to recognize an accident and thus warn your loved ones, as well as the emergency services to provide them with your precise location.

Prepare your wallet! The new Apple Watch Series 8 is available in France from 499 euros in four different colors at various specialized retailers and on the Apple Store. Orders have been open since September 16. Two versions are still available: GPS and Cellular so you can operate without your iPhone nearby.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available from September 16. However, it was possible to reserve a copy on the Apple Store, and on several websites of various specialized retailers a few days before the official release. We will update this article with the best possible offers and promotions.

The Apple Watch Ultra was the big surprise at the end of 2022. This connected watch, even more powerful than its little sisters, is intended for extreme sports enthusiasts. Built to withstand the toughest conditions, Apple Watch Ultra features a new design with an "action" button that's fully customizable to your preferences.

Apple promises a battery of up to 36 hours of use and even up to 60 hours with a new function soon to be integrated. It will also be able to make clear and easy calls even in extreme conditions such as strong gusts of wind. A new type of more resistant bracelet is also associated.

The new Apple Watch Ultra will be available from September 23 on the Apple Store and authorized retailers. The Apple Watch Ultra is not aimed at the average user and is therefore displayed with a starting price of 999 euros in France.

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 has been displayed from €429 since its release at the end of 2021. However, there are already promotional offers from various merchants such as Amazon or Rakuten. It is therefore common to find it at an excellent price, especially during special operations such as Black Friday, sales or French Days.

It was one of the big news announced during Apple's September 2021 Keynote. The new version of the Apple Watch Series 7 has some new features to improve the user experience. It thus allows Apple to remain one of the leaders in the field of connected watches, in particular by offering:

The Apple Watch Series 7 has been available since October 15 from €429 for its GPS version and €529 for the Cellular GPS. The latter allows you in particular to free yourself from your iPhone in order to be used more independently.

The current generation of Apple connected watch corresponds to the Apple Watch Series 6. This high-end product notably has an always-on Retina screen, a Cellular GPS function which allows you not to necessarily depend on your iPhone, applications Blood oxygen, ECG and others already very essential for daily use. It has, as always, many compatible bracelets to personalize your experience. The Apple Watch Series 6 is generally available around 400 € for the GPS version. Count an additional hundred euros for the Cellular GPS versions.

Unveiled at the end of 2020 alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, this model stands out above all for its price, which makes it an excellent entry-level alternative. Generally available around 300 €, the Apple Watch SE does not forget to be equipped with the majority of the features expected in a connected watch. You will therefore always be able to receive your notifications on your wrist, respond to messages, monitor your physical activity, etc... Among the main notable differences, we note in particular:

It is certainly the cheapest of the Apple connected watches still on official sale. The Apple Watch Series 3 still appeals to many users with its functions now established as classics, its timeless design and its price which makes it more accessible than the average. Proposed around 200 €, it will allow you to see calls and messages directly on your wrist and to answer them. Its Retina screen will give you more information about your health, including an integrated heart rate sensor. A reference always available at a low price.