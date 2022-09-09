Apple Watch SE 2: info, price and release date, we explain everything to you

APPLE WATCH SE 2. Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch SE 2. Discover its new features, its low price, and its release date.

The Apple Watch SE 2 was finally confirmed during the last Keynote in September. This new connected watch intends to offer many well-known features on this type of product, while remaining accessible at the level of its price. The Apple Watch SE 2 is therefore presented as a connected watch intended for the smallest budgets.

In addition to the Apple Watch SE 2, the firm has unveiled two other connected watch models. Its main range with the Series 8, but also a brand new watch called "Ultra". You can find the Apple Watch SE 2, and all the announcements of the latest Apple Keynote in our dedicated paper.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is above all a continuation of its previous version. Few changes in design, since that of the SE 2 continues to have a screen with fairly marked edges unlike that of the Series 7 and 8. The Apple Watch SE 2 also does not have the new button " action” exclusive to Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch SE 2 puts the spotlight on women's health with an all-new app. The latter allows women to monitor their menstrual cycle, as well as their ovulation period, while preserving the confidentiality of users as the "Health" part of the watch already did in the past.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is also equipped with functions related to accidents. If the watch detects that you have fallen or have been the victim of an accident, it will be able to alert the emergency services automatically as well as your emergency contacts. She will first ask you for confirmation to find out if you have been the victim of an accident.

After several analysts confirmed a release for the Apple Watch SE 2 later this year, it was Apple who finally revealed the final date! The all-new Apple Watch SE 2 connected watch will be available from Friday, September 16.

The biggest selling point of the Apple Watch SE 2 will certainly be its price. The first model released in 2020 was positioned as an "affordable" choice for those who wanted to have an Apple Watch at a lower cost, without sacrificing the performance of the connected watch. The new Apple Watch SE 2 is available from 299 euros in Europe, and should replace the first model, as well as the Series 3.