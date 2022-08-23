Apple Watch SE 2: coming soon? info, price and release date

APPLE WATCH SE 2. A new version of the Apple Watch SE 2 will soon be announced by Apple. Discover all the first information about this cheap connected watch.

The Apple Watch SE 2 has been at the center of many rumors for a few months. After a first "low cost" version of its famous connected watch, it would be logical for Apple to offer a new edition. Dubbed simply Apple Watch SE 2, the latter continues to be at the center of rumors about its novelties, its price and its potential release date.

The latest information about the Apple Watch SE 2 would concern its release date. It would be a safe bet that Apple will take advantage of its next Keynote conference to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 8. An ideal opportunity to also slip in the Apple Watch SE 2, as well as a potential version for professional athletes.

Little information is currently available on the Apple Watch SE 2. It will be necessary to wait before an official announcement from Apple to have real characteristics on this new connected watch from the firm. The Apple Watch SE 2 should, however, take up the main marketing argument of its predecessor, namely to offer a more affordable model than the recent Series 6 or Series 7.

According to information from several insiders, the Apple Watch SE 2 is still in the research and development stage. It will, however, address an updated design, as well as new features around health and fitness. These two data being particularly at the center of recent announcements from Apple in terms of connected objects in recent years.

The Apple Watch SE 2 will however have to make some compromises in order to position itself as a "low cost" alternative to the basic models. She could thus see several functionalities be removed, in particular with regard to the screen permanently lit.

No official information is available at this time as to a release date for the Apple Watch SE 2. Leaked reports about it, however, still mention a vague "2022", which indicates that the new Apple's smartwatch will be unveiled and released the same year. The previous Apple Watch Series 7 was notably presented to the public last October, so it is possible that Apple will unveil the Series 8 alongside the new SE 2 around the same time in September 2022.

The biggest selling point of the Apple Watch SE 2 will certainly be its price. The first model released in 2020 was positioned as an "affordable" choice for those who wanted to have an Apple Watch at a lower cost, without sacrificing the performance of the connected watch. It should therefore logically position itself around a price similar to its predecessor, namely 300 euros.