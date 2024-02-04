Apple Vision Pro: when will the Apple headset be released in France

After a release with fanfare in the United States, the Apple Vision Pro should benefit from a release in more countries in the coming months. But when will Apple's latest product be available in France?

The Apple Vision Pro is finally available... At least in the United States. The augmented reality headset (or first spatial computer according to the firm) represents a major milestone in the company's history since it had not seen a new product for several years.

Currently, the best way to obtain the Apple Vision Pro in France is to go to the American continent to acquire the device. However, it seems that an American Apple account is necessary to be able to use Apple's space computer.

The other technique for having the Apple Vision Pro before a possible release in France consists of renting it. The Next Mobiles site, specializing in the rental of tech devices, notably offers Apple headphones for rental at a rate of 169.99 euros per month. Enough to discover the latter before a potential release with us.

Regarding France (or even other countries), the upcoming release of the Apple Vision Pro is still unclear. Asked about the question, Tim Cook, current CEO of Apple, clarified that he hoped for a launch "very soon" for the firm's first space computer on French territory. In short, nothing very specific.

According to several rumors and internal noises, Apple plans to launch the Vision Pro in other countries in the coming months. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, specializing in leaks, rumors and analyzes of Apple products, states in particular that the Cupertino company plans to launch the Vision Pro in other countries by June 2024.

This therefore leaves Apple a few months to check all the texts and language restrictions currently included in the version of the Vision Pro currently on the market. Note also that the month of June also coincides with the WWDC (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference), a major event which allows Apple to present each year new software and devices to come soon. The firm could therefore well unveil the imminent release of the headset in other locations during this event.