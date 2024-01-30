Apple Vision Pro: Apple's headset sells well, but does not convince the press

The first reviews of the Apple Vision Pro headset have been released. Although this new product seems to appeal to the crowds, the American press is more reserved about the usefulness of Apple's space computer.

Apple's first space computer has been available in the United States for a few days. Despite a launch price set around $3,500, the Apple Vision Pro has already sold more than 200,000 copies according to a source from the MacRumors site. A nice little success which would represent almost half of the stocks prepared for the launch of the headset.

A small success to put into perspective since sales of the Apple Vision Pro already seem to be declining according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. After the enthusiasm of the first pre-orders, Apple would have already prepared itself not to sell large quantities of its space computer given its price and its limited interest for the general public.

Alongside these first results are also the first returns from the American specialist press. The least we can say is that the reviews are very mixed regarding the Apple Vision Pro.

Journalist Todd Haselton of CNBC doesn't hide his enthusiasm and declares that the Apple Vision Pro "represents the future of computing and entertainment." The person even specifies that it is the most fun product he has been able to test in recent years, and that he would not hesitate for a second to pay the 3,500 dollars to acquire the product when it is released.

On the CNet side, the observation is already more mixed: journalist Scott Stein recognizes that the Apple Vision Pro certainly constitutes a glimpse of the future, but is disappointed with the lack of development on certain parts or functionalities. The Cnet expert indicates that "what we ultimately remember about the Apple Vision Pro is not the screen or the applications but the controls with the eyes and the hands. No headset has ever succeeded to capture this combination of controls so smoothly and intuitively." Scott Stein indicates, however, that the Apple Vision Pro is not recommended for a family at present, but rather for technophiles who can afford such an expense.

A thought also shared by Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal. The journalist tried her hand at various fun activities while wearing the Apple headset, including skiing and cooking, declaring that it is the ultimate companion for the latter activity, especially with applications like "crouton". Joanna Stern, however, mentions the two biggest problems of the headset according to her, namely an extremely poorly thought out virtual keyboard and a weight which is felt very quickly and prevents using the Vision Pro for long hours.

Apple's first headset therefore seems to have serious advantages to attract tech enthusiasts, despite several small problems inherent to a first version. We will certainly have to wait to observe the changes made to a potential Apple Vision Pro 2 to really see the Cupertino company's ambitions for this new product.