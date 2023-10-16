Apple unveils new Apple Pencil with USB-C port

A new Apple Pencil has just been unveiled by Apple. The latter is notably equipped with a USB-C socket and a more “low cost” price to go with older or entry-level iPads.

While all eyes are on the Apple site waiting for new iPads, the firm surprised its fans by revealing... A pencil. Not just any Apple Pencil since it is a new Apple Pencil which joins the two previous generations to establish itself as a version intended for more modest budgets. The latter will be available from November 2023.

The new Apple Pencil (USB-C) looks a lot like the 2nd generation except that its tip is detachable. It is then possible to find the famous USB-C port for recharging the stylus. Apple also announces that the new Apple Pencil is compatible with all iPads that have a USB C port.

Thought to be a "more accessible" stylus in terms of its price, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) skips a few functions compared to the second generation (which still has a Lightning port).

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is notably not sensitive to pressure to write more or less harshly on your notes. It also does not have the "double-tap" function to quickly navigate between two drawing software tools. Finally, it is not possible to write a personalized engraving on the Apple Pencil (USB-C) although this option is available on the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

The new Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the cheapest in the range. While the first stylus was available for $99, and the second generation is still priced at $129, the new Apple Pencil (USB-C) is priced from $79 in the USA (95 euros in France).

It is therefore the cheapest model in the Apple Pencil range. However, it is not compatible with all iPads available on the market as Apple specified in their comparison.

The new Apple Pencil (USB-C) will be available from November in the United States. However, we have no information regarding its availability in Europe. We will not fail to correct this article with the first availability from us.