Apple Ring: a connected ring in development at Apple

A report suggests a connected ring in development at Apple. The firm intends to compete with Samsung in this still little-exploited segment.

Will we soon be able to put the ring on our finger the Apple way? In any case, this is what a curious development report on a connected ring designed by the Cupertino company suggests. An announcement as surprising as it is mysterious since the said ring would even be at the point of pre-production for imminent marketing.

This report, already very suspicious, would come from an unknown source in Korea. There is mention of several patent filings for connected rings linked to Apple. The patents in question refer to a device capable of connecting to multiple products such as a tablet or smartphone. There is even talk of the name "Apple Ring" although nothing is official yet.

This announcement comes only a few weeks after Samsung teased its own “Galaxy Ring” in development for several years and coming very soon. The Korean brand would like to establish itself in the field of connected rings by offering a product linked to its ecosystem and capable of competing with the few players present in this still emerging market.

However, this type of announcement should be taken with a pinch of salt. We have been seeing rumors surrounding an Apple connected ring for many years now. While there is little doubt that the firm is carrying out research on the subject, this does not mean that a real Apple Ring is planned to be marketed.

The most impatient tech fans will, however, be able to look at Samsung's "Galaxy Ring", which should be presented in more detail during the next "Galaxy Unpacked" conference in July 2024.