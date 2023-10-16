Apple reportedly plans several new iPads for this week

A rumor has been circulating for several weeks now: Apple is preparing to unveil new versions of its range of touchscreen tablets. New iPad, iPad mini and iPad Pro would be available soon.

Is Apple preparing to launch new iPads? This is the big rumor relayed by several insiders and specialized media in recent days. This announcement, which would take place via a simple press release, would not come as a surprise since the Cupertino company has already used this type of launch. Remember: exactly a year ago, Apple announced its new iPad Pro (with M2 chip) in a simple online announcement.

Whether it is the media Supercharged or the specialized site 9to5Mac, several Apple leak experts agree on an imminent announcement. The firm would unveil not one but three new tablets in the same press release:

However, we will have to wait a little before seeing if this announcement is official or not. In particular, Apple should not organize a conference dedicated to these new products, but a simple online announcement with a press release. We will not fail to confirm (or not) the release of these three new iPads and to test them on our site if their announcement comes soon.