Apple permanently lowers the price of the iPhone 14

IPHONE 14. That's it, Apple has announced the release of a new iPhone. This allows previous generations such as the iPhone 14 to see their prices drop at Apple as well as several merchants.

The iPhone 14 is no longer the latest phone from Apple. The firm presented at length its new upcoming gem: the iPhone 15. The latter also comes with a very good surprise with lower prices compared to the latest generations of iPhones on the market.

If Apple has decided to lower the base price of the iPhone 14 to €869, it will not have taken more to encourage the various specialized resellers to further lower the price of old iPhones. This is particularly the case for the iPhone 14, which has seen its sales prices drop since the announcement of its successor. Its basic model is currently around €760 on the Rakuten website where its best price is available.

The yellow iPhone 14 has only been available for order for a few weeks. Some brands such as Fnac have notably aligned their price reductions for other colors with this new option. It is therefore already possible to get your hands on the yellow iPhone 14 while saving a few euros in the process!

The iPhone 14 definitely costs more than its predecessors... For Europe! While Apple spent a small part of its last Keynote detailing that the price of the iPhone 14 would be identical to that of the iPhone 13 in dollars, it will not be the same in euros. Taking into account the various taxes and the fall of the euro against the dollar, we obtain the following prices:

These price increases on the iPhone 14 in Europe may come as a surprise, and rightly so. Even the increases predicted during the various rumors were not that high. We are talking in particular about several hundred euros for certain models:

The iPhone 14 has a higher price, but what exactly is new compared to the previous generation? Its latest can be found on the official Apple website which allows you to compare the different models available. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max seem to stand out by incorporating many more features than their classic and Plus counterparts.

The iPhone 14 notably has a better sensor for your selfie photos. The front sensor of the iPhone 14 features Photogenic Engine technology to capture more light in dark scenes. The sensor aperture is also improved in this sense. The selfie camera is now capable of shooting up to 4K HDR at 30 frames per second (where the iPhone 13 only went up to 1080p).

Same fight for the main camera of the iPhone 14. The latter has a larger aperture and the “Photogenic Engine” to capture more light and make your photos clearer and better quality during scenes that are too dark.

The “Always-On” technology available for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max already exists on many other smartphones. It keeps your screen on constantly, but with a very low refresh rate to save battery. The main interest of this functionality is to be able to display interesting widgets such as the time or today's date. You will be able to consult essential information without needing to grab or turn on your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max!

Have you just suffered a car accident? iPhone 14 will automatically detect situations where you have been the victim of an accident in order to directly contact emergency services or your close contacts. Even if you cannot fully use your iPhone 14, it will call emergency services to provide them with your location.

The latest information regarding the iPhone 14 concerns its processor. The powerful A15 Bionic chip which currently equips the iPhone 13 gives way to its successor: the A16 Bionic processor. However, it is confirmed that Apple is only adding this new SoC in the brand's two most high-end models, namely the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The other two smartphones remain equipped with the powerful A15 chip.

He's the new kid in the family. The iPhone 14 Plus incorporates the points and improvements present on the classic model, but in a larger format. This also comes with a larger battery to support the new screen size of the iPhone 14 Plus. In short: exit the Mini format, and hello the large Plus format!

The iPhone 14 Pro is certainly the most anticipated version of the range. The latter is the model that benefits the most from new features with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, starting with the design. The front screen of the iPhone 14 Pro benefits from the new notch which allows you to receive intelligent and tactile notifications. You will be able to consult your connected devices in particular

The changes of the iPhone 14 Pro with its predecessor are not legion. Apple's new phone, however, is equipped with a new processor, the A16 Bionic, which would improve the device's performance and battery management. It is interesting to compare the latter with the chip that equips the iPhone 13, the A15 Bionic, as the performance of the latter was already at a very high level.

The iPhone 14 Pro's camera is improved. The main sensor goes from 12 Mpx to 48 Mpx, something never before seen on an iPhone and which should promise even more beautiful shots. The photos from the iPhone 13 were already excellent, and we can't wait to check out the capabilities of this new sensor.

Another new feature on the iPhone 14 Pro: the arrival of an “Always-On” mode. You will be able to leave the iPhone 14 screen permanently on to display data such as the time, today's date or even widgets. This addition could, however, have an impact on the autonomy of the phone which is also improved accordingly.

Apple also took advantage of its famous Keynote to present a new iPhone 14 Pro Max. This very high-end, even premium model, initiated with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, allows you to take advantage of all of Apple's cutting-edge technology for an optimal experience on a smartphone from the brand.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is modeled on its predecessor, offering characteristics equivalent to those of the iPhone 14 Pro, while having a more imposing size. It is now the most expensive iPhone 14 in the range, but also the most advanced in terms of new features and performance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is notably equipped with the brand new A16 Bionic chip, a better camera, but also the new design on its front which will allow it to display more content on the screen.