Apple Keynote 2022: when and where to follow the conference around the iPhone 14?

APPLE KEYNOTE. Apple's next conference will be held this week. Find out the official date of the Keynote and where to follow it live.

The Apple Keynote for the start of the school year will be held this Wednesday, September 7. After several months of rumors on the net, Apple has officially confirmed the upcoming holding of its new conference a little ahead of its usual schedule. There are therefore only a few hours left to wait to discover all the new features that the firm is planning for the coming months.

The headliner of the Apple Keynote is obviously the iPhone 14. Apple's new phone should be at the center of the conference and present itself from all angles. As a reminder, the iPhone 14 should still be available in four versions. Apple could however change its habits a little and remove the iPhone 14 mini in favor of an iPhone 14 Max!

This Wednesday's Apple Keynote can be followed directly online. There are two solutions to follow the event during its broadcast. The first is to go to Apple's official YouTube channel where the Keynote will be broadcast simultaneously. The second is right on this article since we will be covering the event live in order to bring you all the news announced during the conference!

Apple has confirmed that the next Apple Keynote will be held this Wednesday, September 7. The firm has got into the habit of organizing several Keynotes throughout the year. The latest, called WWDC (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference) was held during the first week of June 2022, and made it possible to present several new software products such as iOS 16.

After the WWDC, the next Apple Keynote is generally the most followed and the most important, insofar as it is mainly centered around the new iPhones (here the iPhone 14). We should also see the new models for the AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Pro.

Finally, the potential fourth and last Keynote Apple conference of the year would be organized in October. It usually allows Apple to unveil new MacBooks, iMacs and iPads. This last conference has not always been held by the firm, so it is also likely that Apple will stick only to its September conference.

Barring a big surprise, Apple's Keynote this Wednesday should focus on the new iPhone 14. Several information on the subject are already leaked on the net, and we refer you to our article above for know everything about the future phone from Apple.

However, it would not be surprising if Apple's next Keynote presented other products. In particular, it's a safe bet that new versions of the Apple Watch such as the Series 8 or the SE 2 will be unveiled at the firm's future conference.

Besides the iPhone 14, one of the biggest announcements of this Apple Keynote should concern the firm's connected watch. The Apple Watch Series 8 could well be unveiled during the evening, and would not be alone! Several reports and analysts indicate that the Cupertino company is also planning an Apple Watch SE 2 as well as a brand new Apple Watch Pro for extreme athletes.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is long overdue for the Apple Keynote. The firm has now accustomed us to unveiling a new version of its connected watch every year. The Series 8 should therefore have improved functionalities, in particular for monitoring heart rate and taking medication.

Among the potential Apple Keynote announcements could be the AirPods Pro 2. This new version of Apple's most advanced wireless headphones has been expected for several months. While some experts had bet on a release last October, we had no news about new AirPods Pro 2.

Several sources have already revealed the existence and development of the AirPods Pro 2. These indicate in particular that these new headphones would benefit from a new H1 audio processor and compatibility with Bluetooth 5.2, while improving the quality of the integrated microphone.