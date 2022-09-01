Apple Keynote 2022: What announcements are coming with iPhone 14?

APPLE KEYNOTE. Apple should take advantage of its next Keynote to unveil the iPhone 14. But the phone is not the only novelty that could be presented during the evening.

The Apple Keynote will be held on Wednesday, September 7. This official date was confirmed by the brand itself with invitations sent to the press. The highly anticipated conference should notably lift the veil on the new iPhone 14 range.

The iPhone 14 might not be the big novelty of this Apple Keynote. According to several specialists, the firm would take advantage of the evening to unveil several new models for the Apple Watch. The connected watch should thus benefit from a new Series 8, an SE 2, but also from a brand new model for lovers of extreme sports.

This new Apple Keynote will mainly be followed to discover the new iPhone 14. Mark Gurman, specialist at Bloomberg, specifies that these new devices should be available for pre-order for a little over a week before their official release. Although four versions are still planned for the iPhone 14, it seems that Apple has decided to draw a line under the mini version whose sales have proved disappointing on the latest iPhone ranges. Do not hesitate to consult our article on the subject to know everything about the future iPhone 14.

After the WWDC, the next Apple Keynote is generally the most followed and the most important, insofar as it is mainly centered around the new iPhones (here the iPhone 14). We should also see the new models for the Apple Watch Series 8, and the Apple Watch Pro.

Finally, the potential fourth and last Keynote Apple conference of the year would be organized in October. The latter has not always been held by the firm, so it is also likely that Apple will stick only to its September conference.

Besides the iPhone 14, one of the biggest announcements of this Apple Keynote should concern the firm's connected watch. The Apple Watch Series 8 could well be unveiled during the evening, and would not be alone! Several reports and analysts indicate that the Cupertino company is also planning an Apple Watch SE 2 as well as a brand new Apple Watch Pro for extreme athletes.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is long overdue for the Apple Keynote. The firm has now accustomed us to unveiling a new version of its connected watch each year. The Series 8 should therefore have improved functionalities, in particular for monitoring heart rate and taking medication.

Among the potential Apple Keynote announcements could be the AirPods Pro 2. This new version of Apple's most advanced wireless headphones has been expected for several months. While some experts had bet on a release last October, we had no news about new AirPods Pro 2.

Several sources have already revealed the existence and development of the AirPods Pro 2. These indicate in particular that these new headphones would benefit from a new H1 audio processor and compatibility with Bluetooth 5.2, while improving the quality of the integrated microphone.