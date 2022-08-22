Apple Keynote 2022: the official date would be closer than expected

APPLE KEYNOTE. According to several specialists in the field, the date of the next Apple Keynote would be advanced compared to the firm's usual schedule.

To say that the next Apple Keynote is eagerly awaited would be an understatement. This conference should notably lift the veil on the next iPhone 14, but also other new products such as the Apple Watch Series 8. While the majority of Apple fans were preparing for an upcoming announcement for the middle of September, the The firm's next Keynote may well go ahead of schedule this year.

It is Mark Gurman, Apple specialist at Bloomberg, who reveals the date of the next Apple Keynote. According to the journalist, the firm would take a little head start this year, by unveiling its new products on Wednesday, September 7. A date that may surprise, as Apple is used to organizing its Keynotes on Tuesdays. The problem being that Monday 5 corresponds to "Labor Day" (Labor Day in the USA), which would leave little time for Apple teams to prepare for the organization of the Keynote.

This highly anticipated Apple Keynote should lift the veil on the new iPhone 14. Mark Gurman specifies in particular that these new devices should be available for pre-order for a little over a week before their official release. Do not hesitate to consult our article on the subject to know everything about the future iPhone 14.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple specialist who is not used to making mistakes, the next Apple Keynote would be dated for Wednesday, September 7th. Apple has got into the habit of organizing several Keynotes throughout the year. The latest, called WWDC (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference) was held during the first week of June 2022, and made it possible to present several new software products such as iOS 16.

After the WWDC, the next Apple Keynote is generally the most followed and the most important, insofar as it is mainly centered around the new iPhones (here the iPhone 14). We should also see the new models for the Apple Watch Series 8, and the Apple Watch Pro.

Finally, the potential fourth and last Keynote Apple conference of the year would be organized in October. The latter has not always been held by the firm, so it is also likely that Apple will stick only to its September conference.

Unless there is a big surprise, the next Apple Keynote will be organized during the month of September 2022. It should focus on several new products, but especially the new iPhone 14. Several information on the subject are already leaked. on the net, and we refer you to our article above to know everything about the future phone from Apple.

However, it would not be surprising if Apple's next Keynote presented other products. In particular, it's a safe bet that new versions of the Apple Watch will be unveiled at the firm's future conference.

Apple took advantage of its Keynote conference to unveil many new features to come. Whether you are an iPhone, Mac or Apple Watch owner, the conference is likely to concern you. Two new products, the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, were also introduced to the public.

The main information of this Apple Keynote will have been the presentation of iOS 16. This new version of Apple's famous operating system focuses on the personalization of your lock screen. The latter will now be able to display several widgets, such as the weather, the tracking of your Uber order, your upcoming events, or even the progress of a live match.

It was certainly the little surprise of the evening: the Apple Keynote also unveiled a new chip to boost the performance of the firm's computers. The new M2 processor promises improved performance as well as better power efficiency. The first device to benefit from the M2 chip is the all-new MacBook Air.

In addition to the new M2 chip, the novelty of the MacBook Air lies in its recharging. The device is now compatible with MagSafe technology, which makes it easy to charge the computer. The MacBook Air M2 also supports fast charging for the first time. Apple announces in particular a capacity of 50% recharge reached in just 30 minutes. A new USB-C charger, capable of charging two devices at the same time, was also unveiled.

The Keynote also unveiled a new version for the MacBook Pro. The latter also has the new M2 chip unveiled during the evening. Apple estimates that this new processor is capable of delivering up to 39% more performance compared to previous MacBook Pros, especially for video games. Battery life has also been improved, as Apple promises up to 20 hours of battery life for its new MacBook Pro M2. These two new products will be available from July 2022.

Not satisfied with the quality of your MacBook's webcam? Apple has a very original solution to improve this. The firm took advantage of the Keynote to announce a partnership with the manufacturer Belkin to create a new support capable of using the iPhone as a webcam. This solution, quite original on paper, should allow you to benefit from high image quality for your live broadcasts and video calls. Apple also clarified that setting up your iPhone as a webcam will be intuitive, since the phone should be immediately recognized by your MacBook.

The other operating system expected during the Apple Keynote was WatchOS 9. This new version presented by Apple should soon equip the Apple Watch and roll out several new features. The manufacturer has particularly emphasized the sleep tracking function, already present since WatchOS 7. This functionality will now be much more complete, in order to completely analyze your different sleep phases (awakened, deep sleep, etc.).

The other big announcement for WatchOS 9 is still focused on health. The Apple Keynote has unveiled a new application that allows you to save reminders for your medications. You will only have to scan the box of your different products, set the related reminders, and your iPhone will send you notifications on the subject, as well as potential contraindications (if one of your medications should not be assimilated with alcohol for example). A new application that will also be available for the Apple Watch.