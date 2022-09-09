Apple Keynote 2022: iPhone 14, Apple Watch... Our recap

APPLE KEYNOTE. The last Apple Keynote was full of announcements. Find all the new features unveiled by Apple with the iPhone 14, the AirPods Pro 2 and three new Apple Watches.

The September Apple Keynote allowed the firm to unveil many products. The star of the conference was obviously the new iPhone 14, the Pro version of which has an original and interactive notch. The AirPods Pro 2, expected for many months, have finally been made official and should replace their predecessors. The longest announcement of the Apple Keynote was undoubtedly devoted to connected watches. The firm has announced less than three new Apple Watch, and we summarize all these novelties for you.

Three big announcements were expected for the Apple Keynote and they have all been confirmed. The first obviously concerns the iPhone 14. Apple confirmed the rumor concerning the end of the Mini format but presented two smartphones, the classic iPhone 14 and the larger iPhone 14 Plus, both available in Pro versions. Many consumers also expected a price increase for the iPhone 14 following the various crises that punctuated the year 2022, but Apple slipped that there would be no increase compared to the previous version, the iPhone 13, confirming a price in the United States of 799 dollars. A few minutes after the presentation, the French version of the Apple Store nevertheless displayed a price from 1019 euros, an increase compared to the iPhone 13.

The other big announcement of the Apple Keynote night was about the Apple Watch. If we had no doubts about the formalization of a new Series 8, the firm surprised its community with a new Apple Watch SE 2 for smaller budgets. Finally, a brand new high-end connected watch presented as intended for extreme athletes has been unveiled. It's called Apple Watch Ultra.

The much-awaited last announcement during the Apple Keynote was perhaps the oldest. The AirPods Pro 2 had been at the center of rumors for many months, and some analysts even thought of their formalization at the start of 2022. These new wireless headphones were finally confirmed on Wednesday.

This Wednesday's Apple Keynote put the emphasis on the new iPhone 14. We refer you to our article dedicated to the iPhone 14 to find out everything about Apple's future phone, but be aware that the many leaks of the latest weeks had generally been correct with the absence of the Mini version, unlike a large version called iPhone 14 Plus. Five colors have been unveiled: black, white, red, purple and turquoise. Its price: 1019 euros against 1169 euros for the Plus version. The Pro versions were also unveiled at 1329 euros for the iPhone 14 Pro and 1479 euros for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In addition to the iPhone 14, one of the biggest announcements of this Apple Keynote concerns The Apple Watch Series 8 unveiled during the evening and presented as more resistant to shocks but also with better autonomy. The Series 8 also has improved features such as heart rate monitoring or different health options. An Apple Watch SE 2 as well as a brand new Apple Watch for extreme athletes called Apple Watch Ultra were also presented. The latter is presented at a price of 999 euros and therefore represents the high-end version.

Yes, and it was time!. This new version of Apple's most advanced wireless headphones has been awaited for several months. While some experts had bet on a release last October, we had no news about new AirPods Pro 2. We had to be patient to finally discover them this Wednesday evening with a new chip, a new, even smaller mouthpiece or even more powerful spatial audio and an improved battery.