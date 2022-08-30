Apple Keynote 2022: a surprise in addition to the iPhone 14 for the conference

APPLE KEYNOTE. If all eyes are on the Apple Keynote because of the future iPhone 14, the firm could well bet on another surprise product during the evening.

The official date of the Apple Keynote is known. The Cupertino company has launched invitations to the press to discover its new products from Wednesday, September 7th. A date that may surprise you since Apple Keynotes are usually organized on Tuesdays and in the middle of September.

This Apple Keynote is eagerly awaited for a very simple reason: it should lift the veil on the new iPhone 14. This new phone from the firm should rethink its range by removing the mini model, and adding some new performance and design features.

But the September 7 Keynote could well hold other surprises. According to several specialists, Apple would use its famous "one more thing" to announce not one, but three versions of the Apple Watch. The firm's connected watch would thus be available with a new SE range, but above all a new version stamped Pro.

This new Apple Keynote should above all lift the veil on the new iPhone 14. Mark Gurman, specialist at Bloomberg, specifies that these new devices should be available for pre-order for a little over a week before their official release. Although four versions are still planned for the iPhone 14, it seems that Apple has decided to draw a line under the mini version whose sales have proved disappointing on the latest iPhone ranges. Do not hesitate to consult our article on the subject to know everything about the future iPhone 14.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple specialist who is not used to making mistakes, the next Apple Keynote would be dated for Wednesday, September 7th. Apple has got into the habit of organizing several Keynotes throughout the year. The latest, called WWDC (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference) was held during the first week of June 2022, and made it possible to present several new software products such as iOS 16.

After the WWDC, the next Apple Keynote is generally the most followed and the most important, insofar as it is mainly centered around the new iPhones (here the iPhone 14). We should also see the new models for the Apple Watch Series 8, and the Apple Watch Pro.

Finally, the potential fourth and last Keynote Apple conference of the year would be organized in October. The latter has not always been held by the firm, so it is also likely that Apple will stick only to its September conference.

Unless there is a big surprise, the next Apple Keynote will be organized during the month of September 2022. It should focus on several new products, but especially the new iPhone 14. Several information on the subject are already leaked. on the net, and we refer you to our article above to know everything about the future phone from Apple.

However, it would not be surprising if Apple's next Keynote presented other products. In particular, it's a safe bet that new versions of the Apple Watch such as the Series 8 or the SE 2 will be unveiled at the firm's future conference.

Besides the iPhone 14, one of the biggest announcements of this Apple Keynote should concern the firm's connected watch. The Apple Watch Series 8 could well be unveiled during the evening, and would not be alone! Several reports and analysts indicate that the Cupertino company is also planning an Apple Watch SE 2 as well as a brand new Apple Watch Pro for extreme athletes.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is long overdue for the Apple Keynote. The firm has now accustomed us to unveiling a new version of its connected watch each year. The Series 8 should therefore have improved functionalities, in particular for monitoring heart rate and taking medication.

Among the potential Apple Keynote announcements could be the AirPods Pro 2. This new version of Apple's most advanced wireless headphones has been expected for several months. While some experts had bet on a release last October, we had no news about new AirPods Pro 2.

Several sources have already revealed the existence and development of the AirPods Pro 2. These indicate in particular that these new headphones would benefit from a new H1 audio processor and compatibility with Bluetooth 5.2, while improving the quality of the integrated microphone.