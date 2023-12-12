Apple is reportedly planning a big step back for the iPhone 16's photo sensors

According to several sources, the next iPhone 16 would see its camera system return to traditional aligned sensors. This is explained by the desire to be able to take spatial 3D videos.

Is Apple preparing to take a big step backwards for its next iPhone 16? Although the firm's next smartphone is not expected before September 2024, several rumors point to big changes to come. This would start with a modification of the now iconic design of the iPhone, and which would force Apple to offer a system already seen several years ago: vertically aligned cameras.

To understand this choice, it is important to keep in mind Apple's main goal regarding the camera of its upcoming iPhone. In 2023, the firm unveiled its first augmented reality headset to the general public: the Vision Pro. The latter is notably capable of displaying “spatial 3D” videos in which it is possible to move around to view them from several different angles.

But to be able to record such videos, it is necessary to have a suitable sensor system. This is why in 2023, Apple had to modify the photo sensors of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max somewhat. These two smartphones are currently the only ones that can capture “spatial 3D” videos.

The arrival of the iPhone 16 in 2024 will certainly require Apple to review its photo sensor system. According to several sources, the cameras of the iPhone 16 should therefore have vertical alignment, as was the case for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

This should allow the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to record videos that can be viewed with the Vision Pro headset. This decision would reflect Apple's real desire to popularize its augmented reality headset coming next year. Although the latter will have a fairly high starting price (count a starting price of $3,499), Apple would have plans to offer its headset to as many people as possible, particularly with other more affordable versions to come.