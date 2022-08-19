Apple: how to protect against the security breach?

Friday August 19, 2022, Apple warns of a security breach for some of its products. Reported by users, this breach would take control of different models of iPhone, iPad and Mac.

[Updated August 19, 2022 11:17 a.m.] iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners beware, Friday, August 19. Apple is warning about a security breach that would allow hackers to take control of certain devices without the consent of their owners. Affected models are iPhone 6 and later, all iPad Pros, fifth-generation iPads and later, and Mac computers. In order to counter this security flaw, the firm recommends that people who own its devices update them. If they keep the old version of the operating software, "an application can use arbitrary code" with undue access to the device, says the brand, according to comments reported by Liberation. This means that actions can be performed without permission by hackers.

To avoid being hacked, users are advised to download version 15.6.1 of the iOS operating software for iPhones, its counterpart to iPadOS 15.6.1 for iPad and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 for Mac computers, explains 20 Minutes. According to Apple, these security flaws were reported by anonymous researchers. The American firm announces that the execution of actions without authorization “could have been actively exploited”, without giving more details on the potential victims. The flaw can also be used through "maliciously crafted Internet content", adds Apple in remarks reported by 20 Minutes. This announcement is bad news for the Apple brand, which should hold its next Keynote conference in September 2022 to present new products, such as the iPhone 14.

In an article from the Guardian, published Friday, August 19, Rachel Tobac, managing director of SocialProof Security, a security company specializing in social engineering, warns that the people most likely to be hacked due to this flaw are those who are followed by an audience. She recommends that activists and journalists update their software so as not to be spied on. In April 2021, the Pegasus affair had already alerted to problems relating to telephone security. More than 1,000 French people had been spied on using software sold by the Israeli company NSO Group.