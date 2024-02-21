Apple: 7 of the 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023 were iPhones

Apple has easily established itself in the top best-selling smartphones in 2023, particularly at the high end.

Who can stop the Apple machine from dominating the smartphone market? The Apple company seems almost untouchable if we rely on the latest studies of the best-selling devices for the year 2023. The latest comes from the Counterpoint Research institute, whose site and members specialize in analyzes of tech markets such as smartphones and connected objects.

Their latest study presents the top 10 best-selling smartphones in the world during 2023. The result is equivocal: for the first time in its history, Apple includes 7 different iPhone models ranging from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The rest of the smartphones to appear in the ranking all belong to a competing brand: Samsung. There we find the Galaxy A14 5G, the A04e and the A14 4G.

What do all these Samsung smartphones have in common? These are entry-level products only. Their prices therefore vary between 100 and 249 euros for the most advanced version of the Galaxy A14 5G when it is released.

Conversely, the least expensive iPhone in the list of the 10 best-selling smartphones of 2023 is the iPhone 13. Even today, the latter is trading at around 600-700 euros which is quite a difference with Samsung products.

This ranking tends to prove a little more that consumers tend to turn to the iPhone when they have a sufficient budget. However, we will notice the strange absence of brands specializing in "low cost" like Xiaomi which often offer excellent value for money in this segment. The Counterpoint site states, however, that the arrival of Chinese brands in this ranking would not be surprising in 2024.