Apex Legends: Titanfall Could Return to Battle Royale

As Apex Legends slowly enters the second half of its fourteenth season, dataminers have spotted files related to various Titanfall 2 maps in its latest patch. A return that would be linked to the future Capture Point game mode.

[Updated October 3, 2022 12:14 PM] Apex Legends continues its success story by remaining one of the most popular Battle-Royales around. Respawn Entertainment's game continues to see tens of millions of players per month, a success largely due to its legacy from the Titanfall series of games. Where Titanfall 2 was a commercial failure, Apex Legends quickly took the highly competitive BR market by storm, gradually reaching the 100 million monthly player mark. Except that for a while, players have been waiting for a little something new on the title of Respawn, a little less than a year after the release of its latest map, Storm Zone. And these novelties could well arrive in the form of a new game mode, which could also take over cards from Titanfall 2.

Before embarking on this article, you should know that this information is to be taken with a grain of salt. The Insider-Gaming site, including articles by respected industry insider Tom Henderson, recently revealed that Titanfall 2 assets were datamined in the recent Apex Legends patch. User Kralrindo has indeed found nine Titanfall 2 multiplayer maps in the Battle Royale files, an addition that could be linked to the upcoming arrival of the Capture Point LTM PvP game mode. The nine cards found are as follows:

The arrival of a more classic FPS mode in Battle Royale has been planned for a while, after the success of Team Match on Apex Legends Mobile. Titanfall fans will therefore probably be able to find certain familiar environments in addition to the weapons of their universe. This integration should not normally contain essential elements of Titanfall 2, namely the wall-run and the Titans.

At this time, we don't know the full extent of the changes that the Predation season will bring to Apex Legends. But we already know that it will be accompanied by a new legend. Vantage, that's her name, is a young woman of Latin American origin, specialized in distance shooting and fighting for the rights of her mother Xenia Contreras, unjustly imprisoned. Vantage also has a small companion, a bat, has different skills including an enemy marking skill, a dash on his pet and an ultimate increasing his sniper damage. As for the rest of the content of season 14, we will have to wait a little longer with the reveal of the gameplay trailer on August 1st.

It was requested as soon as the game was released in 2019, crossplay was finally implemented on Apex Legends in October 2020, and has since been active by default on all platforms. It does not affect your solo games, but defines the type of players you encounter when playing in squads with your friends. If you are all on the same platform, the players in front of you should mostly use the same console. If you are on different consoles, your lobbies will be populated by a mix of players from different platforms. Console players can optionally disable crossplay in game options.