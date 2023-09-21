Antoine Dupont injured, big concern for the XV of France, images

Following a head-to-head collision, the captain of the XV of France had to give up his place this Thursday, September 21, during the match against Namibia.

This is the kind of game coaches fear. If on a sporting level, we had no real doubt about the victory of the XV of France against Namibia this Thursday, September 21, the fear of a possible injury to one of the executives was in everyone's mind. Unfortunately for the Blues, under the eyes of a Romain Ntamack, seriously injured just before the World Cup, the captain of the XV of France Antoine Dupont had to leave his place shortly after the start of the second period following a head-to-head collision causing the Namibian player to receive a red card.

According to initial information, Antoine Dupont, who initially left under concussion protocol, finally left the stadium to take additional examinations. The Stade Toulousain player could be hit in the cheekbone or jaw. The affected area could suggest a fracture of the orbital floor. On France Télévisions after the match, Fabien Galthié confirmed a suspicion of a crack or fracture of the maxilla.