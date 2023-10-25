Antoine Dupont best player in the world? The nominees

World Rugby unveiled the nominees at the World Rugby Awards 2023 and several French people are concerned.

Eliminated in the quarter-finals of its World Cup, the French XV will have three representatives for the 2023 World Rugby Awards ceremony. Winner in 2021, the scrum half and captain of the Blues Antoine Dupont is once again nominated, he who had was beaten in 2022 by Irishman Josh Van der Flier. Another Irishman will also be on his way in the person of Bundee Aki, the very impressive center of Ireland. But eyes should be on the other two named players who play in the World Cup final this Saturday with on one side Eben Etzebeth for South Africa and the Blacks number 8, Ardie Savea.

In the other categories, Fabien Galthié is not nominated for the title of best coach. On the other hand, two other French people will perhaps be honored with Damian Penaud, nominated for the best try of the year against Ireland and especially Louis Bielle Biarrey, tipped to be elected revelation of the year.