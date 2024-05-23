“Antics, apothecary calculations”… Why air traffic controllers are calling for a strike

The main air traffic controllers' unions are calling on their members to strike on Saturday May 25 and Sunday May 26 at Orly airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation predicts 70% of flights canceled on Saturday.

A black Saturday at Orly airport. Unless a last minute solution is found before the end of negotiations between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and the air traffic controllers' unions, many flights will be canceled due to strike action. which promises to be massive. On Friday May 24, the DGAC asked airlines to preventively cancel 70% of flights at Paris-Orly on Saturday May 25, due to the call for a strike by Unsa-Icna, the second representative union of traffic controllers. sky.

One of the main air traffic controllers' unions is demanding "adequate staffing levels", according to it, not guaranteed by a recent agreement. Signed at the last minute at the end of April between the DGAC and the main controllers' union, the SNCTA, the agreement did not resolve the issue of "understaffing" which is looming at Orly, according to the union, by 2027. The movement resulted in the cancellation of several thousand flights in France and Europe.

“Our managers persist, for Orly, in stinginess and apothecary calculations which will quickly reduce the teams to understaffing,” said Unsa-Icna, the second representative union of air traffic controllers, in a leaflet. “Adequate staffing levels are a necessity to guarantee working conditions adapted to the safety missions incumbent” on air navigation control engineers, the union assured. Parallel to the mobilization of the Unsa-Icna in Orly, the Usac-CGT filed a strike notice from May 23 to 30 to specifically protest against the weakening of the "territorial network" planned according to the union by the control reform air.

A strike movement while the SNCTA and the Unsa-ICNA, the second union among air traffic controllers, had declared an Olympic truce, promising not to strike for salary reasons between now and the end of the Olympic Games (26 July to August 11) and Paralympics (August 28 to September 8).