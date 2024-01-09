Anne Hidalgo promises to dive into the Seine in a few months

On the occasion of her greetings at City Hall this Wednesday, January 10, the mayor of Paris assured: “more than thirty years after Jacques Chirac’s promise,” she “will bathe in the Seine” in July next !

That's what it's called not being afraid! While an unprecedented cold wave is shaking France, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, made a big commitment this Wednesday, January 10, on the occasion of her traditional greetings at City Hall: next July, little before the start of the 2024 Olympic Games, "we will swim in the Seine", she promised, inviting the prefect of Paris and the Île-de-France region, Marc Guillaume, to join her for which will be, neither more nor less, “a historic plunge”, relays L’Équipe in particular.

A "historic" plunge which will occur "more than thirty years after Jacques Chirac's promise", Anne Hidalgo also insisted. In 1990, the former President of the Republic, who was then still only mayor of the capital, had promised to "bathe in the Seine in front of witnesses" in 1993, i.e. at the time 70 years after the start of the ban on swimming in the Seine enacted in 1923 by prefectural decree. A commitment that Jacques Chirac ultimately did not keep. And Anne Hidalgo congratulated herself this Wednesday: “Everyone said it was impossible, we did it.”

In July 2023, the councilor also announced the opening of three swimming sites to the general public from the summer of 2025 in Paris: in Bercy, Grenelle and between Île Saint-Louis and the Marais. On the occasion of her wishes, Anne Hidalgo maintained this course: “After the Games, Parisians will swim in the Seine in 2025,” she assured. Paris Plage should soon take on a completely different look!