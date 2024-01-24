Anne Hidalgo candidate for municipal elections in Paris? The councilor takes a first step

Invited on France 2 this Thursday, January 25, the mayor of Paris answered a question about the 2026 municipal elections.

Invited this Thursday morning on France 2, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, gave some information on the possibility of her candidacy for the 2026 municipal elections. If Anne Hidalgo has until then remained discreet on the subject, her main rival, Rachida Dati immediately clarified his position after his surprise appointment to the Ministry of Culture on January 11. For the mayor of the 7th arrondissement, her candidacy for mayor of Paris is beyond doubt.

For now, the current PS mayor of Paris is taking small steps. On France 2, she simply declared: “I’m not excluding anything, but I’m focused on my task.” The councilor prefers to first think about the Olympic and Paralympic Games which will take place in the capital between July 26 and September 8. Asked about the possibility of a third term as mayor of Paris after 2014 and 2020, she does not close the door - which is a lot in politics - and gives herself all the necessary latitude: "I will decide in due time afterwards Games".

If her eternal rival Rachida Dati now assumes a ministerial function in addition to her role as mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris, their heated exchanges via media have not ended. Indeed, after dismissing the rumors according to which Ms. Dati spoke with the President of the Republic about her candidacy for municipal elections before her appointment to Culture, the minister confirmed her wish to "bring together all those who want that change in Paris. In response to this statement, Anne Hidalgo believes that Ms. Dati “should instead be interested in culture”. According to her, "in Paris, the official candidate of power has never had much chance."

The mayor of Paris added that being "appointed by the President of the Republic to conquer Paris, in general, makes you leave with lead soles." Anne Hidalgo also indicated that the absence of Rachida Dati from the Paris Council "will give us a bit of a vacation" after "three years of insults, permanent insults".

If the two women stand out as candidates for the Paris municipal elections, they are not, however, the only contenders. As BFMTV reminds us, Ms. Hidalgo's first deputy, Emmanuel Grégoire, is also considering running, as well as Horizons candidate Pierre-Yves Bournazel.