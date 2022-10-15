Anisha: Serge Lama, difficult childhood... Who is the Star Academy candidate?

ANISHA STAR ACADEMY. Anisha burst onto the screen during the first Star Academy prime. For the return of the cult show, the young Malagasy shone on her cover of Serge Lama. Find out more about it.

Among the 13 candidates that the public was able to discover on the occasion of the first Star Academy bonus, Anisha undoubtedly touched the most hearts on Saturday October 15. Aged 22, the young singer delivered a moving performance on a cover of Serge Lama's hit, "I am sick". Originally from Madagascar, Anisha is based in Sannois in the Val d'Oise. Before singing, her portrait made it possible to discover a young woman little spared by life. "I could not have dreamed so big. I had difficult living conditions in my childhood and participating in this competition is a little revenge. I will do the best I can", she had already confided to the Parisian just before that first primetime appearance.

"I hope to give strength to those who have encountered difficulties like me", she explained before admitting: "I am very anxious, but there, I jump into the void." Little won over by stress, Anisha delivered a performance that won over the jury, unanimously blown away by both director Michael Goldman and her singing teacher Adeline Toniutti. A few seconds after her performance, Anisha was surprised to see Serge Lama himself appear on the duplex screen to congratulate her! This is a first that will go down in the annals of the show...

The most difficult for Anisha begins perhaps, confirming all the more so as she will discover two difficulties for her at the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys: community life and dancing. The young singer admitted to France Bleu before the start of the show, "she does not dance". It is up to her to progress under the watchful eye of the demanding Yanis Marshall and to confirm the vision of the casting team who discovered her on an open stage in Paris where she performed Chris Isaak's hit Wicked Game, she who loves singing 80s rock, folk and admits to admiring Freddie Mercury but also Grégory Lemarchal, winner of season 4 of Star Academy.