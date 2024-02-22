After the refusal of several unions to participate in the major debate desired by Emmanuel Macron at the Agricultural Show this Saturday February 24 and the calls from the FNSEA and the JA for the cancellation of the meeting, the Head of State renounces to its exchange with the agricultural world.
Angry farmers: Macron gives up his debate at the Agricultural Show
