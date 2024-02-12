Angry farmers: “Broken promises” denounced, the tone rises again

Ten days after the end of the blockades, discontent is rising again in the farmers' camp. On Tuesday, the boss of the FNSEA assured: “We are ready to take action again, things must move forward.”

The lull was only short-lived. Ten days after the lifting of blockades almost everywhere in France, the tone is rising again between farmers and the executive. “Since the movement that we suspended, we have said that we had to get to work. During these ten days, I have not had any feedback at the ministerial level,” lamented Tuesday, February 13 in the morning on TF1 Arnaud Rousseau, president of the FNSEA, the majority union in the agricultural profession. And to warn: “We have ten days left to succeed”, before the start of the Agricultural Show on February 24. In which case, farmers are “ready to take action again”.

So threats. But some farmers have already moved on to the next step. As France 3 Regions relays, they did not wait to return to the front. Thus, independent farmers and wine growers from the Rural Coordination called, earlier this Tuesday, for a new blockage on the A75, in Clermont-l'Hérault, in the evening. They denounce "broken promises", pointing out, among other things, the fact that it had initially been agreed that wine growers could choose their black reference year for their cash flow among those between 2018 and 2022 while they It is ultimately possible to choose between 2020 or 2022. Tuesday morning, milk producers mobilized in Paris, in front of the National Assembly, to express their anger.

If the meeting which was held since 4:30 p.m. this Tuesday in Matignon, bringing together the FNSEA and the Young Farmers, "went well", according to Arnaud Rousseau, suggesting that common ground could finally be found, as relayed franceinfo, Jean-François Chaperon, president of Rural Coordination 34, predicted, earlier in the day to France 3, a still eventful month of March in France, as in Europe, with new mobilizations of farmers. Unless common ground can be found by then? The Rural Coordination must be received on Wednesday by Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée.