Angers SCO - RC Strasbourg. A new match is launched between Angers SCO and RC Strasbourg, this Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Stade Raymond Kopa. The Angevins reset the counters to zero in the 11th minute, taking their destiny into their own hands (1-1). They have until the end of regulation time to win. Follow the match live.
Angers - Strasbourg: the two teams back to back, the match live
Angers SCO - RC Strasbourg.
Yorum yapabilmek için üye girişi yapmanız gerekmektedir.
Üye değilseniz hemen üye olun veya giriş yapın.