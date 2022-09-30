Angers - Marseille: time, TV channel, line-ups... Live match info

ANGERS-MARSEILLES. The 9th day of Ligue 1 opens with the trip to Angers of Olympique de Marseille, second in the standings. Time, streaming, probable compositions, all information about the meeting.

Ligue 1 is back after the international break with the 9th day. Angers and Olympique de Marseille open the ball at the Raymond-Kopa stadium (Angers) where the Olympians, second in the standings, will try to remain undefeated in the league. On the Marseille side, Igor Tudor will have to do without two of his executives: Nuno Tavares, suspended and Sead Kolasinac, injured. On the other hand, the OM coach can count on Eric Bailly's return from injury.

At a press conference, the Croatian technician announced Gerson's tenure while expecting a lot from the Brazilian: "He's an important player for us, I expect more from him. It's up to him to show that he can be decisive, especially when he plays in the front three. But he will play tomorrow (tonight)." At the SCO, the players remain on two consecutive victories (against Montpellier and Nice), coach Gérald Baticle invited his players to reproduce the same performances while "playing without complex, daring, trying and having audacity" . Angers will have to do without Loïs Diony, injured (cruciate ligament rupture in one knee).

First match of the 9th day of Ligue 1, Angers and Olympique de Marseille will face each other this Friday, September 30 at 9:00 p.m. The kick-off will be given at the Raymond-Kopa stadium by M.Hamel.

Holder of Ligue 1 TV rights, Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the meeting of the 9th day of the French championship between Angers and Olympique de Marseille.

If you want to watch the match between Angers and Olympique de Marseille on your computer, you will need to create a subscription on the Prime Video platform. And if you want to watch the game on your phone or tablet, you'll need to download the Prime Video app.

Angers : Ya Fofana (G) - Valery - C. Hountondji - Blazic - S. Doumbia - Ounahi - Ba. Mendy - Bentaleb - Boufal - Hunou - Sima.

Marseille: P.Lopez (G) - C.Mbemba - Gigot - Balerdi - I.Kabore - Guendouzi - Veretout - Clauss - Payet - L.Suarez - Gerson.