The mobilization of farmers continues but many blockades were temporarily lifted over the weekend, before new actions planned for Monday. There are 38 of them compared to 113 on Friday evening. The blockade of Paris next week initially announced by the Young Farmers is ultimately "not yet decided" but certain rural coordinations have announced that they will go to the outskirts of the capital and the Rungis market.
Anger of farmers, live: towards a blockade of Paris and Rungis on Monday?
