Anger of farmers: Attal orders prefects to take temperature “all weekend”

New mobilizations of farmers are expected in the coming days. Attal asks the prefects to meet the operators.

Where is the angry farmers' movement? Since Gabriel Attal's last announcements at the end of January, most of the mobilization has been put on hold. An intelligence letter indicates, however, that smaller-scale actions are expected in the coming days. With the agricultural show in sight, the first deadline set by the FNSEA to take stock of the progress of the commitments made by the government.

Gabriel Attal therefore continues to give assurances to the agricultural world. He was on Thursday February 15 at a cattle farm in Marne, where he promised that the “first payments” of aid to farms affected by epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) would arrive “this week”. Thursday evening, the Prime Minister asked the Ministry of the Interior “that the prefects contact farmers all weekend,” says Matignon.

Attal wants prefects on the ground “in order to continue a continuous dialogue with farmers” and “accelerate the implementation of the solutions that have been announced by the government”, specifies Matignon.

The president of the FNSEA indicated on RTL on Thursday that he wanted to maintain the "pressure" until "the announcements materialize" on the farms. Intelligence is already predicting an agricultural show “under high tension”.