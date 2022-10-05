Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of child abuse

ANGELINA JOLIE BRAD PITT. Court documents reveal new charges by Angelina Jolie, including a violent altercation with her ex-husband on a plane.

[Updated October 5, 2022 at 9:23 a.m.] The divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continues to make ink flow. Court documents leaked this Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in the United States, and tell us more about an argument that took place between the two actors in a private jet, in 2016, the year of their separation. The director accuses her ex-husband of having been violent with two of their children. Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of having "strangled one of the children and hit another" in these court documents, relayed by the American media Variety and The New York Times.

In detail, these documents say that he "grabbed her by the head and shook her before pushing her against the wall of the toilet". Brad Pitt would have "poured beer" on the one who was then his wife as well as "beer and red wine on their children". He criticized Angelina Jolie for being "too obsequious" with them. As the Fight Club actor grew increasingly aggressive towards his wife, "one of the kids verbally defended his mother" and "the kids got in the way." Brad Pitt then "choked one of the children and punched another in the face." This argument did not ultimately result in any prosecution, but the actress filed for divorce a few days later. Representatives of Brad Pitt have not yet reacted.

Born in Los Angeles, California (United States) on June 4, 1975, Angelina Jolie quickly became one of the most popular actresses in cinema, both through her films and through her regular appearances in the people pages. Daughter of actor Jon Voight, goddaughter of Jacqueline Bisset, Angelina Jolie launched herself very early into comedy by joining the famous Lee Strasberg Institute. After a short modeling career and a few appearances in music videos, the young woman quickly played in a few films, including Hackers in 1995.

In the cinema, Angelina Jolie finds favor with the public in the thriller Bone Collector (2000) and that of the profession in the drama A Stolen Life, in which she plays a young woman interned in a psychiatric hospital. And it is (already) an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress which rewards her performance. The actress will make a name for herself in action films, 60 seconds flat (2000) but especially by interpreting the adventurer Lara Croft in two adaptations (Tomb Raider in 2001 and The Cradle of Life in 2003) of the famous video game Tomb Raider .

After a few months of absence, we find her on the screens in 2005 in the role of Alexander's intriguing mother, Olympias, then in Mr and Mrs Smith. The promotion of the film is also tainted by rumors of infidelity of Brad Pitt, then married to Jennifer Aniston, with Angelina Jolie. A few months later, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie formalize their relationship. We then find her in more committed roles such as the wife of the founder of the CIA in Raison d'Etat (2007) by Robert DeNiro or Marianne Pearl, the widow of the murdered journalist Daniel Pearl in An Undefeated Heart by Michael Winterbottom. In 2008, she lent her voice to the animated film Kung Fu Panda. She will shoot under the direction of Clint Eastwood in The Exchange, and will also be nominated for the Golden Globe for best actress in a dramatic film.

After the failure of The Tourist alongside Johnny Depp, the actress signs her first feature film on the Balkan war in 2012 with Au Pays du sang et du miel. She then turns into a witch for Maleficent (2014) and returns behind the camera for Invincible (2015), dedicated to a hero of the Second World War. In 2017, released her last film as a director on Netflix, First they killed my father, which denounces the violence of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia.

After several years of absence following her separation from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is back in force in 2019 with the second part of Maleficent. She is also announced in the cast of several upcoming feature films: Those who wish me dead (soon), The one and only Ivan (soon), Eternals (2021). The second part of the action film Salt could also see the light of day in 2029. Angelina Jolie is also announced in the casting of the film centered on Cleopatra directed by Denis Villeneuve, and of another historical film, this time on the Empress Catherine II from Russia.

Actress and activist, Angelina Jolie has continued to engage in recent years to help refugees and women around the world. In particular, she is working to promote an international body that would investigate war crimes, including mass rape and sexual violence. Angelina Jolie is also part of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to help refugees, not hesitating to go on mission in Sierra Leone, Pakistan, India, Darfur... in order to draw the attention of the international community to the urgency of these unstable regions of the globe.

Angelina Jolie met her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, on the set of the movie Hackers in 1995. Four years later, she divorced Miller to join the arms of actor Billy Bob Thornton. Shock phrases and provocations are the daily lot of the couple. The couple ended up divorcing in 2003. In 2005, Angelina Jolie began a highly publicized relationship with Brad Pitt, whom she married in 2014. The two stars announced their separation in 2016. The divorce was formalized three years later, in 2019.

In 2005, Angelina Jolie made the cover of gossip magazines around the world for currying favor with handsome Brad Pitt while filming the action comedy Mr.

Her separation from Brad Pitt upset Angelina Jolie, as she describes to Madame Figaro: It was a complicated moment, where I no longer recognized myself", she explains before continuing: "I had become smaller, as insignificant, even if it was not necessarily visible. I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt." She also experienced health issues: after undergoing a double mastectomy (removal of a breast) in 2013, reconstructive surgery and an oophorectomy (removal of one or two ovaries) preventive in 2015, the actress revealed in 2017 to Vanity Fair to have suffered from Bell's palsy, a partial paralysis of the face, but also from hypertension.

The Lara Croft experience changed the actress's life: during the shots located in Cambodia, Angelina Jolie fell in love with the country to the point of adopting little Maddox. After meeting Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie will adopt a little girl of Ethiopian origin, Zahara and Pax Thien of Vietnamese origin, then the Jolie-Pitt couple gave birth in 2006 in Namibia to a little girl, Shiloh Nouvel, as well as to the twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Léon in 2008.