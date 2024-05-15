Android: Next update will warn you if someone tries to scam you

Google recently introduced a new tool to combat online scams. The latter will be available in a future Android update.

During its last I/O conference, the Google company unveiled several new features centered around its Android ecosystem which equips many smartphones around the world. Among the features based on artificial intelligence, the Mountain View firm notably presented a tool capable of protecting you against online scams.

This new function relies in particular on Gemini Nano, the artificial intelligence recently launched by Google to perform a whole bunch of actions. AI will now be able to listen to your phone conversations and spot for itself what might look like a scam.

How does this work in practice? Let's say you receive a phone call from your bank. After a few exchanges, the latter asks you for your account password or to make bank transfers. Gemini will then notice a suspicious attitude and will display a window on your smartphone to warn you of potential danger.

You will then be asked to end the call or ignore the alert to resume it. The firm announces, however, that this functionality will only happen on your phone and that no exchange will be shared with the servers of Google or a third party.

This new feature should definitely come to Google's Pixel phones first, as with the latest security additions within Android. Other Android smartphones will certainly benefit from it later in the year.