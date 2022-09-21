Andor: What you need to know before watching the Star Wars series

STAR WARS ANDOR. The new Star Wars Andor series offers a spin-off to Rogue One created and written by screenwriter Tony Gilroy. We follow the character of Cassian Andor at the beginning of his journey to become a hero of the Rebellion.

[Updated September 21, 2022 at 9 a.m.] Let's go for the new Star Wars series on Disney! This Wednesday, the subscription streaming platform reveals the first three episodes of Star Wars Andor, a spin-off series dedicated to Cassian Andor, a character already seen in Rogue One: a Star Wars Story, the film by Gareth Edwards released in 2016. In this first season, made up of 12 episodes, Cassian Andor will set foot in an organization created with the aim of undermining Palpatine's Empire. What should you know before watching the series?

Synopsis: The Andor series explores a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy and will center on Cassian Andor's journey to find out how he can be useful. The series tells the story of a budding rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets have joined in the fight. It is a time full of danger, deception and conspiracy where Cassian will embark on the path that will make him a hero of the Rebellion.

Lucasfilm has shifted the release date for the Andor series. Originally scheduled for August 31, 2022, the series started on Disney on September 21, 2022 with the broadcast of the first three episodes of season 1. Enough to launch the series on Disney with great fanfare.

The first Star Wars Andor trailer was unveiled on May 26, 2022 during Star Wars Celebration. We discover a time when the galaxy is more than ever under the yoke of the Empire. For a few images, we can also discover Cassian Andor but also Mon Mothma, a senator who is trying to organize a rebellion capable of overthrowing Emperor Palpatine. Subsequently, Lucasfilm lifted the veil on several other trailers in order to always show a little more about its new Star Wars series.

Created by Lucasfilm, the Star Wars Andor series is a Disney production for the streaming platform that owns Mickey's house. It is therefore exclusive to Disney and cannot be watched elsewhere, like its cousins ​​The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett.