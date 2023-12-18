An object hidden in your car could save your life

There is an accessory in every car that helps you get out of emergency situations.

The figures are there to remind us every year: the car is the most dangerous means of transport, causing on average 4,000 road deaths every year in France, seven times more than the number of deaths by plane... in the world (600). So yes, cars are much safer than 20 years ago and road safety is constantly working to improve these unfortunate statistics, but traffic accidents remain daily, sometimes with dramatic consequences.

During a road accident, occupants may find themselves trapped inside the passenger compartment. Without the possibility of opening the doors, blocked for various reasons (electronic system out of order, fire, water, etc.), it is difficult not to panic. Especially since the psychological shock of the accident and the possible injuries to the passengers do not help to maintain calm. Few people know it, but there is a trick to trying to escape from a locked vehicle. If opening doors and windows is impossible, the only way out is to break a window. How ? Thanks to this little-known tip that all motorists should know.

The only thing you're going to need is a headrest. That’s good, there are some in all cars. Designed to support the passenger or driver's head and to minimize the risk of neck injuries in the event of an impact, this equipment can also be used to break a car window in seconds. To do this, you must first separate it from the seat by pulling it upwards. Once in hand, you may think that you will be told to tap on the window with the two metal rods. No way. You risk losing a lot of energy for not much because the glass used to make automobile windows is so resistant. The technique is to slide one of the two rods of the headrest between the window seal and the window itself. Once the tab is fully retracted, the headrest will be used to lever by pulling on it and the window will quickly shatter into small pieces of glass.

The glass used in automobiles is manufactured to be not very sharp, so you can tap on it without much risk – even if it is recommended not to do it with your bare hands – to free the small pieces of glass and create an opening. as large as possible. This is how you can climb out of the window of your damaged car in just a few minutes to escape danger. We don't wish anyone to have to come to this, but it's better to know how to deal with all kinds of situations on the road, especially the most urgent.