An interior designer offers an easy tip to make a dark room brighter

An interior designer shares her solutions to beat the January blues and make your home warmer and brighter.

In winter, shorter days and longer nights can create a dark and sometimes depressing atmosphere inside our homes. The lack of light has a huge impact on our morale. Kate Conrad, interior designer at Madison

Without breaking the bank, there are a few things you can change or add to your home to instantly elevate its style and brighten up a dark room in winter. The architect's first tip is to adopt warm lighting. Using lighting can significantly improve your home. You can play with lighting at different heights to better diffuse the light throughout the room. Do not hesitate to install different types of lighting fixtures such as ceiling lights, wall lights, table lamps, etc.

Then, don’t hesitate to breathe a dose of color into your interior. Colors brighten up the decor effortlessly. There's nothing better to cheer up in winter when it's cold outside. Several options are available to you. You can go big by painting the walls of your room or creating an accent wall, or play on subtlety and use decorative objects and furniture to add color in small touches.

You can also put greenery in your home. It's the simplest solution for bringing a little nature from outside during the colder months, often helping to improve your health and well-being. Your room will become even more welcoming and warm in the blink of an eye.

Finally, you can layer comfortable textures like warm throws, soft and fluffy cushions, and chic and cozy rugs. This will considerably improve your living space according to the expert. She also adds that you should avoid leaving walls empty. Bare walls risk giving the impression that your decoration is cold and unfinished. Paintings and photos are perfect for brightening up your home and refreshing your interior, allowing you to inject your personality and style into your home.