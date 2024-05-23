An “immediate appearance” for minors? The contours of Attal's controversial proposal

Traveling to Valence (Drôme), the Prime Minister presented the first update on his consultations on juvenile delinquency in France and in particular, his wish to establish a form of "immediate appearance" for minors aged 16 and over. .

This Friday, May 24, 2024, Gabriel Attal indicated that he wanted, during a progress report on his consultations on juvenile delinquency, for a bill "before the end of the year" to allow the implementation in place of a form of “immediate appearance” of minors from the age of 16. A detailed plan during a visit to Valence in the Drôme. The Prime Minister hopes that “when you are over 16, when you are a repeat offender, there can be a procedure, a bit like an immediate appearance”.

The first tenant of Matignon, through this novelty, wants a “court to rule on both the guilt and the sanction, immediately after the offense”. So, if "some say that we should not tamper with the juvenile criminal justice code (CJPM). It is true that the first assessment of the CJPM is positive. This reform has made it possible to shorten trial times, improve the consideration of the victim and strengthen the effectiveness of educational work with the minor", the youngest Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic concedes that this should not "prevent us from already looking at whether we must be completed, enriched, given additional tools to magistrates”. The possibility of an “immediate appearance” for minors is already strongly contested by magistrates’ unions. “It’s a good proposal, but what is worrying is the permanent zigzags in relation to current events” regrets Béatrice Brugère, general secretary of the Unité FO-Magistrats union on RMC. The Union of Magistrates (USM) denounces a significant lack of resources.