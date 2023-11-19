An HP Chromebook PC for 200 euros is possible with this Black Friday flash offer!

If you are looking for a small, inexpensive laptop PC during this Black Friday 2023, this offer on an HP Chromebook model could well tempt you...

Black Friday is (already) in full swing. If the official date is set for this Friday, November 24, 2023, many offers are already online. Others have appeared in recent hours. This is the case of a good price available on the HP Chromebook 14a-na0005sf at only 200 euros instead of 339 euros, a reduction of 32%. This exclusive opportunity is valid on Amazon.

The HP 14a-na0005sf has a 14-inch display. Featuring a 128GB hard drive and Celeron processor model, it provides a smooth and high-performance experience. With 8 GB of RAM, this Chromebook is ready to meet your daily needs, especially for office work. The laptop runs on the Chrome OS operating system, providing a user-friendly and intuitive interface. Chromebooks are versatile devices, rather entry-level but offering good value for money for web surfing and office use.

This HP Chromebook is obviously compatible with Microsoft Office, allowing you to use applications such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint directly from the browser. Connectivity on the HP 14a-na0005sf is otherwise comprehensive with 1 USB Type A port, 2 USB Type C ports, and an audio/mic combo jack. Another notable advantage is that the Intel Celeron processor combined with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB eMMC storage ensure optimal performance. The promised battery life is “up to 14 hours”.

One of the special features of this deal is the free inclusion of Minecraft and 3 months of Realm Plus with any Chromebook purchase. As a bonus, by activating the one-year Google One trial offer, you get 100 GB of free online storage, ensuring automatic backup of your files accessible from any internet-connected device.