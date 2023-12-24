An explosion causes a fire in Marseille: one dead and at least one injured

An explosion took place this Sunday, December 24 in the 6th arrondissement of Marseille. One person died in the fire that followed the powerful explosion...

Marseille was rocked by a deadly explosion on the evening of Sunday, December 24. According to information from BFM Marseille, confirmed by La Provence, the incident occurred on the second floor of a building at 24 rue Bossuet, in the 6th arrondissement. The origin of this explosion remains unknown and an investigation has been opened to clarify the circumstances of the event.

The fire which followed the powerful explosion caused one fatality and slightly injured another person, who was treated by emergency services in a conscious state. Five people were evacuated from the building, all suffering from shock and minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene. A major rescue operation, with nearly 75 firefighters and around twenty vehicles involved. Rue Breteuil was cordoned off to facilitate operations. Nine residents of a neighboring building, located at 22 rue Bossuet, were evacuated. Benoît Payan, the city's mayor, present on the scene, urged citizens to avoid the area. Yannick Ohanessian, deputy mayor of Marseille, announced that evacuees would be relocated with the help of city services, after being temporarily hosted in a nearby school.

Witnesses to the event shared images and testimonies on social media. The explosion was described as sudden and particularly powerful. A witness said a relative was hit near the eye by shards of glass. Another witness reported that the building "moved" following the explosion, evoking scenes of destruction and towering flames.