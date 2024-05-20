An expired egg is still edible – this trick for checking it works every time

Did you know that even if an egg's expiration date has passed, it can still be eaten in some cases? We reveal our tips for finding out and avoiding food poisoning.

In omelettes, scrambled, poached, fried, boiled, in cakes, or even as a hard-boiled egg in a salad, eggs are a very popular food. We all have them in the fridge, but sometimes we forget them and let the expiration date pass. But can you eat an egg whose expiration date has passed? ? The answer is yes !

Don't throw away your expired eggs, it is in fact often possible to eat eggs several days after this date without risking food poisoning. Here are some very practical tips to make sure you eat an egg that is still edible even after its expiration date.

The water test is one of the simplest and most effective methods for checking the freshness of an egg. It consists of immersing the egg in a container of cold water. Here's how to interpret the results:

This method works because as the egg ages, air penetrates through the shell and forms an air pocket inside. The older the egg, the larger the air pocket, causing it to float.

Another trick is to shake the egg. If you don't hear anything, you can eat your egg. On the contrary, if you hear a rocking inside, it means that air has entered inside. Throw it away immediately.

It is also important to carefully inspect the external appearance of the egg. it can also provide clues about its freshness. A cracked or broken shell may indicate that bacteria has gotten inside, making the egg unsafe to eat. You can also look at the color of the shell. Although shell color (white or brown) is not an indicator of freshness, stains or discolorations can signal problems.

Once the shell is inspected, it's time to crack the egg to examine the inside. By cracking the egg into a clean bowl, you can evaluate several aspects to determine its freshness:

Finally, if you have any doubts at first bite, avoid eating it.