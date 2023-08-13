An expert explains how to eliminate limescale and brown marks in the toilet

Tired of lime deposits in your toilet? Here's expert advice on how to get rid of it.

Cleaning the toilet bowl is a task that many of us want to avoid. When trying to remove limescale and brown streaks from the bowl, it sometimes feels like you're putting a little too much energy into it, right? You're probably thinking, "There must be an easier way!"

Scale deposits in the toilet can show up in just a few days, especially if you live in an area with hard water. It's not very aesthetic and even if you can close your eyes to it, your guests will surely notice it.

Good news ! Chris Wootton, director of cleaning company Poppies, has revealed his 'rule of thumb' for getting rid of these stains in the toilet - and it's quick and easy. "The rule of thumb for removing toilet bowl stains is to use non-alkaline products. Most stains show up in hard water areas, so remember that bleach is not the solution."

He adds that the bleach doesn't really remove limescale deposits, it just makes them invisible so they blend in with the rest of the bowl. So the problem always comes back after using bleach because it was never really fixed.

To effectively remove limescale, Chris recommends using white vinegar to create a natural cleaning solution that will really remove stains, not just mask them.

"The best way to prepare an effective acidic solution is to use white vinegar. Pour half a glass of baking soda into and around the toilet bowl and let sit for at least 15 minutes. Then pour the white vinegar over the soda," he explains, adding:

"This causes an effervescent reaction which activates the acid and can dissolve even the most stubborn scale deposits. After about 10 minutes, scrub the bowl with an abrasive sponge."

If you want to try this method, use protective gloves and goggles, in case of white vinegar splashes.