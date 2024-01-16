“An exceptional emotion”: Gabriel Attal splits the armor in front of the deputies

The Prime Minister was invited to the meeting of the intergroup of the presidential majority in the Assembly to deliver a specific speech.

One week to the day after his promotion to head of government, Gabriel Attal went to the National Assembly on Tuesday January 16 to meet the deputies of the presidential majority. Before the intergroup bringing together elected representatives from Renaissance, MoDem and Horizons, the Prime Minister spoke in a speech that was both grateful and ambitious. He said he was overcome with “exceptional emotion” while facing the deputies.

“I am one of you. It all started with you,” said Gabriel Attal, assuring that he owed “everything” to Emmanuel Macron and his parliamentary majority.

The head of government expressed his determination to get to work: “If the president appointed me, it is not to put the foot on the brake or the country on pause,” he declared. “I want to step on the accelerator with strong measures,” he added, easily admitting that a government “cannot please everyone”. “Let’s stop suffering and let the opposition explain that it would be more ambitious than us,” he urged.

Gabriel Attal reiterated his full commitment to the school: "It is not because I left the Ministry of National Education that national education has left me", he repeated, calling to “assume” a “policy of high standards and excellence”. He also raised the themes of security and “authority” in the face of the “loss of civic-mindedness that the French talk about a lot.”