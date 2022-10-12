An Elgato stream deck at -33% with Prime Day from Amazon

PRIME DAY ELGATO. Often sought after by young streamers or youtubers, the Elgato Stream Deck with 15 Customizable Keys is currently on sale alongside Amazon's Prime Day.

Do you want to become a real streamer to launch your Twitch channel? Or do you rather want to turn to the giant YouTube to offer videos to your future audience? You might be interested in an Elgato Stream Deck! These specialists in streaming accessories are known to offer all kinds of objects capable of improving your live broadcast. The Stream Deck is certainly their most famous tool, since it allows you to save 15 fully customizable shortcuts!

You might think setting up the Elgato Stream Deck is tedious. It is not so ! You can easily program all kinds of transitions and scenes. An ideal tool to energize your stream, and increase the loyalty of your audience! This pack usually offered around 150 euros, it is now available for 100.99 euros on the sidelines of Amazon's Prime Day.

Elgato's Stream Deck isn't the brand's only tool available to streamers. By browsing their seller page on Amazon, you will also find other objects such as mood lights, microphones or even webcams to take full advantage of your stream.