Amélie Oudéa-Castéra still mocked for her comments on “emulation” in class

The Minister of National Education created a new outcry by justifying class closures to the Assembly by the lack of “emulation” in small numbers.

New speech and new controversy for Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. The Minister of National Education participated on Tuesday February 6 in the question session to the government at the National Assembly. Asked about class closures in rural areas, her explanations dismayed more than one when she justified these closures by the lack of “emulation” in small numbers.

“We are, at certain times, obliged to close certain classes,” explained Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. Thus, according to the minister, "schools can be efficient but if the number of children is too small for a given class, all emulation is called into question and our children's ability to progress. All teachers will tell you."

“This is also why the caste to which she belongs so often resorts to private lessons for its kids. We are dreaming,” exasperated communist senator Ian Brossat on X. “My students were never as motivated and never participated as much as during half-group lessons. Madame Oudéa-Castéra lives in another galaxy", commented LFI MP Ersilia Soudais, a former French teacher.

“This is how Oudea-Castera justifies the 208 class closures in the schools of 93 and the 650 job cuts nationally,” said the co-secretary of the CGT Éduc’Action 93 on X. And the rebellious deputy Jérôme Legavre quips: “It’s true that when the classes are armored, it works really well! Champion!”