Amélie Oudéa-Castéra: a timely letter of support

Around fifty presidents of sports federations gave their support to Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra in an open letter published on the La Tribune website.

While the Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is at the heart of several controversies, around fifty leaders from the sports sector have given her their support in an open letter on the La Tribune website. They call on the educational community to “take the time to discover her” and affirm their “respect for a minister who knew how to (...) live up to her role”. Of the 50 signatories, around twenty are presidents of federations, such as Philippe Bana for handball, Gilles Moretton for tennis, Jean-Pierre Siutat for basketball or even Florian Grill, boss of the rugby federation.

The leaders say they are "happy" with his appointment as head of National Education, "for the future of the school, for you members of this educational community so precious for the future of our children", because "everything begins at school, also, or even above all, the practice of physical and sporting activity. According to them, the minister was able to respond to their requests and requirements. The signatories advise the educational community to “take the time to discover it”.

Beyond the controversy surrounding her children's schooling, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is also targeted by a parliamentary report on sports federations which highlighted her "abnormal salary" while she headed the French Tennis Federation at the time. . The minister refers to a report that is “militant” and “instrumentalized for political purposes”.