Amélie Mauresmo: police custody, blackmail... His ex-wife risks ten months in prison, suspended

The former tennis champion accuses his ex-wife of moral harassment.

The former tennis champion, director of the Roland-Garros tournament since 2021, is currently in the middle of criminal proceedings with her ex-wife, Marie-Bénédicte Hurel, from whom she has filed for divorce in 2023. The former world number 1 in tennis women joined as a civil party during the trial which took place behind closed doors on January 23 before the criminal chamber of the Bayonne judicial court.

This trial took place behind closed doors due to the private nature of the case and the public personality of Amélie Mauresmo. As a couple and with two children, the two women had been in a relationship since 2014 and got married in 2021. The former winner of Wimbledon and the Australian Open filed a complaint a few months ago, accusing his ex-partner of humiliation, blackmail, insults, including by SMS. According to the defense, the defendant made denigrating and insulting remarks, enough to characterize moral harassment.

The illness being profound, a total incapacity for work (ITT) of ten days was prescribed to him a few months ago while Marie-Bénédicte Hurel was placed in police custody at the Biarritz police station last September.

According to the lawyers of Marie-Bénédicte Hurel, “the disputed SMS messages do not amount to harassment at all, but to a simple discussion on daily management.” As for the verbal insults: “No one has heard such remarks.” Lawyer Thierry Sagardoytho goes even further by denouncing “instrumentalization of an artificial complaint with a view to divorce”.

Despite the defense, the public prosecutor Jean-Claude Belota requested a ten-month suspended prison sentence against Marie-Bénédicte Hurel. The judgment will be pronounced on February 13.