Amisse: From the metro to the castle... Who is the Star Academy candidate?

AMISSE STAR ACADEMY. She is one of the 13 candidates for the new Star Academy on TF1. Where is Amisse from, what does she like to sing? Here is the first information on the Ile-de-France candidate.

Originally from Cergy in the Val d'Oise, Amisse, 20, is one of the 13 candidates for the show Star Academy, the cult show of the 2000s which returned from Saturday October 15 on TF1. The young Ile-de-France confided a few secrets to our colleagues from Parisian before the first prime time and her debut with Nikos Aliagas and teachers from the famous academy of Dammarie-les-Lys.

Amisse took advantage of the pianos made available to the public in Ile-de-France stations to take the plunge. "I totally toured ... all the stations on line 14, singing Aya Nakamura very loudly so that people could hear me" she explained, smiling this young Ile-de-France. She says she is a fan of Yseult and Tayc.

Wink of fate, Amisse was born the year of the first edition of the Star Academy, in 2002. The show should therefore not remind him of many memories and the performances of Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy, Olivia Ruiz or Grégory Lemarchal being rather obscure to her. It was without taking into account his determination and his curiosity when it came to integrating the Star Academy in turn. “I watched all the reruns of all the seasons”, she assures the Parisian. Something to anticipate the whirlwind to come and the difficulties to come in the face of the next few days which promise to be loaded with lessons, stress and emotions.

Amisse already recognizes that a discipline of the Star Academy causes him some fears: dance. "Dancing will be a very big subject for me… I can dance for two minutes! The idea is to be able to do both at the same time, that would be great." With a demanding dance teacher like Yanis Marshall, Kamel Ouali's successor, the challenge promises to be met!