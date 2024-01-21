American elections: Donald Trump already certain of winning the Republican primaries?

Candidate Ron DeSantis' announcement to withdraw from the Republican primary could pave the way to victory for the former US president.

January 16, 2024 marked the opening of the Republican primary elections in the United States. Since 1972, tradition has dictated that the state of Iowa in the northern United States be the starting point for this first stage of the American presidential elections. Winning the Republican primary in this state matters more on a symbolic level than on a strategic level. Indeed, Iowa being a fairly small state (between 100,000 and 110,000 people went to vote according to Le Monde) the results above all allow us to obtain an idea for the rest of the primaries.

Donald Trump's victory in this Midwestern state with 51% therefore set the tone. His main competitors, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley had obtained 21.2% and 19.1% of the votes respectively. Next stop in the Republican primary: the state of New Hampshire where voting day is set for January 23, 2024. But this Sunday, January 21, candidate Ron DeSantis announced his withdrawal from the elections. The governor of Florida also added during his announcement published via a video on X that he would support Donald Trump for the rest of the elections. In this video, the former candidate explains: "I can't ask our volunteers to give their time and money if we don't have a clear path to victory." And added: “It is clear to me that the majority of Republican voters in the primary want to give Donald Trump another chance.” If Ron DeSantis had placed himself as Donald Trump's first rival for the Republican primaries, his campaign gradually lost its dynamism.

Her withdrawal means that Nikki Haley is now the sole candidate facing the former president for the remainder of the primary. For now, the polls give Donald Trump the advantage for this Tuesday's vote in New Hampshire. A Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston poll reveals that the former governor of South Carolina obtains only 36% of the voting intentions compared to 55% for Mr. Trump. If the gap appears significant, the candidate remains determined to convince as many voters as possible, particularly among independents and moderates. To date, all polls are favorable to Donald Trump, the overwhelming favorite for the Republican nomination. The figures suggest that the Donald Trump – Joe Biden presidential duel is getting closer, again.