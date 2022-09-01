Amazon Prime Video: which movies and series in September 2022?

PREMIUM VIDEO. The Lord of the Rings, A Private Affair, Miskina... September 2022 release update available on Prime Video.

[Updated September 1, 2022 at 2:26 p.m.] Back to school is also on Prime Video. The streaming platform intends to score a big blow in 2022 by unveiling, from September 2, 2022, its new event series: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Subscribers will dive deep into Middle-earth to find out what may have happened millennia before Peter Jackson's beloved trilogy. New episodes will be uploaded every Friday.

Other programs will be available on Prime Video in September. On the series side, Amazon subscribers can be tempted by A Private Affair, with Jean Reno, or Miskina with Melha Bedia. The platform is also uploading the complete Transporter saga with Jason Statham, as well as new Ligue 1 matches. Below, discover all the Amazon Prime Video movie and series entries for the coming month.

New month, new additions to the Prime Video catalog in France. In September, several new features are to be discovered on the Amazon streaming platform. The event of the month is undoubtedly the release of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a series that takes place several millennia before Peter Jackson's trilogy. It will also be possible to discover the first season of A Private Affair, and that of Miskina, the poor with Melha Bedia. On the film side, Amazon Prime Video puts the documentary Guy Roux: A History of France online, but also the thriller Goodnight Mommy. It should also be noted that the broadcast of Ligue 1 continues with, among other things, posters such as Auxerre - Marseille, Nice-Monaco or Lyon-Paris.

And still on Amazon Prime Video, the special offer to access Ligue 1 championship matches. Since August 2021, Ligue 1 has been offered in a new subscription called Amazon Prime Ligue 1 in which fans of the French championship will be able to discover 80% of Ligue 1 matches for each day of the tournament. To learn more about this specific offer, especially about its cost, you can go to our dedicated article above.