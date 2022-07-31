Amazon Prime Video: How to switch from annual to monthly subscription?

PREMIUM VIDEO. Amazon Prime subscription, including Prime Video, will increase on September 15, 2022. This increase may motivate users to switch from annual to monthly subscription. Explanations.

[Updated July 29, 2022 9:51 AM] Amazon Prime, which includes subscription to the Prime Video streaming platform, will see its prices increase within a few weeks. In France, the subscription will now cost 6.99 euros per month (instead of 5.99 euros currently) or 69.90 euros per year (instead of 49 euros). Amazon justifies this price increase by "the increased operating costs of Prime in France".

This increase may convince current users to switch to the monthly subscription. To do this, simply go to the Amazon Prime site, tabs Your Account -> membership and subscriptions (at the bottom of the page). It is then necessary to click on Amazon Prime subscription setting, then, at the top of the page, on change the subscription duration.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video

For those wishing to take out an Amazon Prime subscription, please note that this price increase will take place from September 15, 2022. It may therefore be advisable to take out an annual Prime subscription before this date, so that the price increase does not impact you. not before renewal. For subscribers who have preferred the annual transfer, this increase will apply on the date of renewal of the subscription, from September 15. If you have chosen the monthly subscription, the price increase takes effect directly from September 15, 2022.

Many Amazon Prime Video subscribers revealed their desire to switch to the monthly subscription following the announcement of the price increase. If the bill at the time of payment is, obviously, less painful with the monthly subscription, is it really so advantageous? Note that if we relate the price to the month, the annual subscription remains cheaper (5.75 euros) than the monthly (6.99 euros). Moreover, these two prices remain above all one of the cheapest on the market: the lowest subscription for Netflix is ​​8.99 euros per month, the basic price is the same for Disney. For MyCanal, the basic offer costs 24.99 euros per month. Only Apple TV offers a cheaper subscription than Amazon, with an offer at 4.99 euros per month.

New month, new additions to the Prime Video catalog in France. August brings a number of new features for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. As for film exclusives, we will be interested in Thirteen Lives, a new film by Ron Howard which focuses on the rescue operation of a football team stuck in a cave in Thailand after a storm. In the cast of the film, we find in particular Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton. Still on the film side, the catalog is filled with the Indiana Jones saga but also with Tous en scène, Rambo or even The Samaritan, a new film with Sylvester Stallone. It should also be noted that the broadcast of Ligue 1 resumes in August on Amazon Prime Video with, among other things, posters such as OL - Ajaccio or even PSG - Monaco.

And still on Amazon Prime Video, the special offer to access Ligue 1 championship matches. Since August 2021, Ligue 1 has been offered in a new subscription called Amazon Prime Ligue 1 in which fans of the French championship will be able to discover 80% of Ligue 1 matches for each day of the tournament. To learn more about this specific offer, especially about its cost, you can go to our dedicated article above.